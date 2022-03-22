Requests for proposal sought for alternative recycling options

QUINCY — Recycling in Quincy may be changing.
In response to growing operating deficits, the city is seeking requests for proposal for alternative recycling programs, which may include drop-off sites.
The operating deficit of Quincy's recycling program has continued to grow over the last few years and has required six-figure subsidies to supplement the losses.
The city is projecting to end the 2022 fiscal year with a $304,000 operating deficit for recycling and is anticipating a roughly $411,000 shortfall in its proposed fiscal 2023 budget.
However, the annual operating deficit is expected to jump to over $1 million in fiscal 2024 due to the need to purchase new trucks, according to Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays.
During Monday's Central Services Committee meeting, members discussed the possibility of an RFP to determine if anyone was interested in bidding for recycling services in Quincy.
Central Services Director Kevin McClean said this could take the form of maintaining drop-off sites and taking the collections to Quincy Recycling.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city still wants to show that it is interested in recycling while also being prudent and financially responsible about maintaining a program.
"We only have, what, a third of our residents recycling?" Troup asked. "And my guess is some people are not recycling because they didn't want to pay the $5 a month. If we raise the price, we're going to lose more people."
Troup added that the city will have to pour concrete wherever the drop-off bins would be located.
"And I think if we did it near existing city property, we then could put up a camera so we can see if somebody is throwing the mattress or whatever else in there they shouldn't," Troup said.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the plan would be to get the RFP out by the beginning of April and open proposals ahead of the Central Services Committee meeting in May.
