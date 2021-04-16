QUINCY — Blessing Hospital’s Nurse Residency Program, which is offered to first-year registered nurses with a specialized education designed to help reduce turnover rates, has been awarded two national accreditations.
National statistics have shown that 18% of new RNs will change jobs or professions within the first year after graduation and an additional one-third will leave after two years. This turnover can affect the delivery of patient care and labor costs, according to a release from Blessing Hospital.
Blessing’s one-year program, which began in 2015 and has been completed by about 400 RNs, aims to retain these new nurses in the workforce.
Kendra Meany, manager of nursing professional development for Blessing Hospital, said there has been heightened stress in hospitals due to COVID so it’s important that the program helps nurses learn about self care and connecting with their patients.
“With new things comes stress so this program allows people to learn how to connect with people and how to provide for people during a difficult time in their life,” Meany said.
Amy Wingerter, program coordinator for nursing professional development, said the recent accreditation will allow for more networking opportunities with other residency programs.
“It’s about nursing excellence and how do we keep our staff and retain our staff,” Wingerter said.
RN Ariana Boyer said the program exposes nurses to numerous resources that nurses can give back to their patients.
RN Abby Safar added that the program provides a senses of teamwork outside of students’ current colleagues.
The first accreditation was through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which recognizes health care organizations that provide nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes, according to a news release. The U.S. Department of Labor awards the second accreditation through the ANCC.
“This is a great honor for the Blessing Hospital Nurse Residency Program to be recognized with dual accreditations because it relates directly to our commitment to quality care, the nurses who provide that care and the patients who receive it,” Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital, said in a news release.