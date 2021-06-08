QUINCY — An ordinance that would establish a working data of rental properties in the city of Quincy has been met favorably by local housing groups but raises many questions from the city council.
Michael Seaver, director of inspections and enforcement for the city of Quincy, by establishing a registry, which would come at no cost to the property owner or tenant, would provide a basis to develop data and assist with securing grant funding for properties in need.
In a memo to the city, Seaver highlighted the most significant elements of the proposal. Under the ordinance, non-registered properties may not be offered for rent or occupied unless they were registered, address owner or landlord absenteeism would be enforced by requiring a local registered agent and a self-certification would be required under penalty of perjury.
“We believe that this program provides a reasonable and measured approach to achieving the end purpose of enhancing enforcement efforts related to substandard living conditions,” Seaver wrote in the memo. “It is important that proposal bears no additional cost to the city in the way of additional staff.”
A first reading of the ordinance was held during Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting. Council members spent about half an hour raising questions to Seaver.
Alderman John Mast, R-5, said he remembered when the ordinance was first proposed that properties with multiple nuisance violations or multiple incidents requiring police action would be inspected. But as is, Mast was concerned about random inspections, which are allowed under an annual audit of the self-certification program.
Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, said the ordinance appears to try and create an atmosphere that holds landlords responsible but asked whether the same thing could be done for renters.
“So if the landlords are going to be held accountable, what are we going to do about the renters that go in, tear the place up, live like pigs, don’t want to pay their rent and then they turn around and want to throw the landlord under the bus?” Fletcher asked.
Father Joe Zimmerman, chairman of the Quincy Safe and Liveable Housing Committee, was in attendance during Monday’s meeting and is in support of the proposed ordinance.
“There are people living in town in rental housing that is not conducive to health and well-being and we’re trying to do something about it,” Zimmerman said. “So our committee supports the ordinance and we’re going to do what we can to get it passed.”
One of the objectives of the Safe and Liveable Housing Committee is to develop a city ordinance that would require landlords to meet and maintain established minimum standards of health and safety for rental occupancy properties.