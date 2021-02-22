QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is reminding residents to attend their appointment for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine based on the date written on their CDC Vaccination Record Card.
The second appointments is set for the same time that residents received their first doses.
Although an issues with the county’s scheduler has caused individuals to receive emails with different appointment times, the time remains the same.
Active cases are down to 87 and 17 people ranging in age from their 40s to 90s are hospitalized. Two of these patients are in the intensive care unit.
The Brown County Health Department saw one new case since Sunday. There are a total of 11 active cases.
The Pike County Health Department reported nine new cases since Friday. There are 13 active cases and one hospitalization.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases. Active cases dropped to 33 and four people currently are hospitalized.
One new case has been reported in Clark County, bringing the total number of cases to 721. Only six people have active cases, which is the lowest case count since September.
The Scotland County Health Department announced eight new COVID-19 cases since its last update last week. Active cases dropped to 11 and one person is hospitalized.
The Ralls County Health Department reported seven active cases, which is the first time active cases have been in single digits since October.
The Monroe County Health Department reported six active COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Pike County, Mo. reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday.