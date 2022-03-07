Resolutions to advance 48th, State roundabout project approved

QUINCY — A joint agreement between Quincy and Adams County for the purchase of right-of-way and construction and utility costs related to the development of a roundabout at 48th and State was approved by the City Council Monday.
An engineer’s estimate for the project came in at about $4 million. The city and county would split all of the costs for the construction, land acquisition and utility relocations apart from the relocation of water valves and extension of water service east along State Street, which would be addressed by the city.
In addition to the roundabout, the project would include the improvement of 600 feet of State Street east of 48th and 1300 feet of S. 48th south of State Street.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said this intersection gets about 8,400 cars a day and is estimated to get more than 12,000 cars a day by 2040.
“A roundabout and a signal takes up the same land mass,” Snider said. “So if you’re going to do signals, which is less efficient and more costly for maintenance, electricity and maintenance of the system, you’re still going to use the same amount of property from the gas stations and the meters and so forth.”
Several aldermen voiced concerns about the project during discussion.
Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, said he is not necessarily against the idea of roundabouts.
“However, I am kind of against tearing up perfectly good streets that don’t need to be replaced at this time,” Bauer said.
The council voted 10-4 in favor of the first resolution with Aldermen Bauer; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Mike Farha, R-4, and Tony Sassen, R-4, voting no.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the first of two roundabout-related resolutions only accepts the right-of-way acquisition for the project and advances the project to go out for bids. Conte estimated that a bid could come before the City Council some time in the summer.
The second resolution was for the appropriation of about $69,000 for the purchase of right-of-way and the relocation of a natural gas main for the project.
This resolution was approved 12-2 with Bauer and Farha voting no.
