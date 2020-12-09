QUINCY — Watching how Sally Westerhoff’s career has unfolded, some of her recent thoughts as she approaches retirement should come as no surprise.
“I love animals,” Westerhoff said. “I’ve always had a passion for them.”
Westerhoff, 67, will soon be ending a career at the Quincy Humane Society that has spanned 37 years. She started as a volunteer and is stepping down as executive director emeritus.
Westerhoff’s retirement is scheduled to begin Dec. 18, but that date likely needs an asterisk.
“I won’t be totally gone,” she said. “I’ll still be serving on the board (of directors).”
Westerhoff will be best remembered for her involvement in seeing a new Humane Society complex become a reality, opening in 2008 with a $1.04 million price tag. The 10,000-square-foot facility at 1701 N. 36th quadrupled the Humane Society’s former site at 3411 S. 12th.
“I’m so grateful for the support of the community for the Humane Society,” she has said numerous times.
What some do not realize is that Westerhoff enjoyed a career in nursing prior to turning her full attention to the Humane Society, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.
“I never dreamed I’d be involved this long (with the Humane Society), but I saw so much need,” she said. “It’s been an enjoyable journey.”
Westerhoff’s desire to be a voice for animal rights issues reached beyond the borders of Adams County and West-Central Illinois.
In 2009, Westerhoff was named to a task force to address the concerns of both breeders and pet stores during a study to revise the Animal Welfare Act and the Humane Care for Animals Act. The task force was supervised by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
Westerhoff also served on a state animal-control board that came up with a spay-neuter policy funded by pet-friendly license plates.
Even though Westerhoff will be reducing a major portion of her daily schedule, she’s planning on increasing another area of her daily regimen.
Westerhoff said one of her chief goals with her soon-to-be new spare time is to devote even more attention to grandsons Henry, who will be 11 on Christmas Day, and Harris, 6.
She has other plans, too.
“I would like to travel more,” Westerhoff said. “I’ve always wanted to do that.”
Starting Dec. 18, she’ll have that opportunity.