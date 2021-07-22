QUINCY — Revisions to the Quincy Economic Development Revolving Loan Program, or Q-Fund, are expected to come before the Quincy City Council for approval on Monday.
On Thursday, the city’s revolving loan committee met to finalize proposed amendments to the nearly 40-year-old loan program.
Initially, the program dealt with wholesale manufacturing and industrial projects but after the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials decided to open up the eligibility standards for commercial retail businesses.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the program will now give the local business community another lending option but it was never designed to be a primary loan program.
“This is a secondary loan,” Bevelheimer said. “It’s designed to compliment existing loan structures that exist with banks and not to compete.”
In addition to the eligibility standards for small businesses, the committee also agreed to delete some of the other programs that historically have not been used, such as link deposit and a direct loan program.
Bevelheimer added that an ordinance to amend the loan program was tabled earlier this month after some alderman voice concerns about other elements of the ordinance, such as adjustable interest rates.
The ordinance states that Q-Fund loan rates are determined on a case-by-case basis based on an agreement between the participating lender and the city. Historically, the interest rate for city loans has been 3%.
Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, said some aldermen were concerned that setting rates per case as opposed to a fixed rate could be seen as favoritism.
However, committee members argued that financial institutions will set interest rates differently for applicants based on risk and other factors.
The revised ordinance also would reduce the loan application paperwork from about 30 pages to seven.