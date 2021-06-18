Riverfront dock, parking lot targeted for $4.8M federal funding request

QUINCY — A $4.8 million federal funding request from U.S Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, may help to provide for the construction of a cruise ship dock and adjacent parking lot on the Quincy riverfront.
The request is made as part of the Community Project Funding program, which is conducted through the House Appropriations Committee. LaHood’s office was allowed 10 funding requests for consideration.
LaHood said since coming to Congress, one of his top priorities has been to advocate for West-Central Illinois and he is proud to include the riverfront project in this year’s appropriations package.
“The Riverfront Master Plan would transform the riverfront in Quincy from a passive area used for walking, sightseeing, and small gatherings to a dynamic community gathering place and a welcoming gateway to the community as well as the region as a whole,” LaHood said. “As this process moves forward, I will continue to advocate on behalf of Quincy and the 18th District.”
According to the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan, a cruise port dock and parking lot is considered a mid-term priority project with a two- to four-year implementation period.
The project, which was estimated at $3.4 million to $3.9 million, would include utility adjustments, sidewalks, pavement, earthwork, curbs and gutters, landscaping, benches, a ramp and dock construction. But if agreement can be secured with riverboat companies to make Quincy a regular stop, the dock would become a revenue-generating opportunity for the community, according to the master plan.
The funds also would help to cover the burial of power lines on the riverfront, which is one of the preliminary steps of future development.
The project is broken up into two phases: the first stretching from Hampshire north to the Quincy Board Club and the second heading south towards Jersey.
Ameren is investing $500,000 to $700,000 for the project and Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, helped secure another $350,000 through the Illinois capital program.
In addition to the riverfront, LaHood has requested $3.2 million to convert four one-way streets in downtown Quincy to two-way streets as part of surface transportation reauthorization legislation. The project would include portions of Hampshire, Jersey, Vermont and York.
“The four streets help connect the western edge of the commercial base of downtown Quincy with residential areas to the east, further improving connectivity within the city,” LaHood wrote in his funding request.