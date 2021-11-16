QUINCY — Blessing Health System is hoping to reduce the burden on housekeeping staff to maintain and sanitize each floor of the hospital with its acquisition of an autonomous floor scrubber.
Dave Wakely, director of environmental services at Blessing, said the hospital is pretty close to a million square feet and requires a lot of man hours to clean and sanitize each floor.
“Typically, it takes three full-time positions to get all the square footage of the hospital each and every night where this will eliminate almost a full-time FTE,” Wakely said. “That way, we can allocate resources elsewhere.”
Unlike other automated scrubbers that require the installation of sensors throughout a facility, Wakely said Blessing’s machine uses onboard cameras to scan an area.
In addition to sweeping a floor, onboard ultraviolet irradiation technology allows the scrubber to sanitize the area as well.
The operator then receives text messages when it finishes a floor or if something is obstructing it.
With the scrubber cleaning the hallways and lobby areas to the appropriate health care standards, staff can commit to other critical work like treatment area disinfection.
Currently, the scrubber is only programmed for a couple of floors but Wakely said is to have it programmed to clean the whole hospital.
