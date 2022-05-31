QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army will again be collecting and distributing electric fans to those in need.
Distribution of fans from its Family Services facilities in Quincy and Hannibal will begin June 13.
Anyone living within the Quincy Area Command’s service area of Adams, Pike and Brown counties in Illinois, and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties in Missouri is encouraged to apply.
The Salvation Army has a limited number of fans available and is asking that donations of new or gently used fans of all sizes and/or monetary donations be dropped off at The Family Services building located at 501 Broadway in Quincy, Ill.
Donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 75, Quincy, Ill. 62306. For monetary donations, please designate donations as “Fan Program — Hannibal” or “Fan Program — Quincy.”
People applying for fans should bring a photo ID to their local Salvation Army Family Services Center. A Social Security card or medical card is also required for those with children under 5 years of age in the household.
In Quincy, the Family Services Center is located at 501 Broadway St.
Hannibal residents should apply at the Family Services Center at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal (within The Salvation Army Family Store).
Application hours at both locations are 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Fan distribution will be prioritized for people over 65, those with children under 5 years of age and those who are disabled. Fans will only be distributed while supplies last.
In addition to the fan program, The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, Ill., will be available as a cooling center from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
The cooling center will be available for people who need to get out of the heat on days when heat advisories are issued for our area.
For more information, click SalvationArmyQcyHan.org.
