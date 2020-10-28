QUINCY — The Quincy School Board cleared the way Wednesday night to seek bids for several health life safety projects.
With the board’s agreement, “the architectural firms kind of take it from there and build the specs,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “They’ll put the bids out when they think is most advantageous to us so we get good competitive bids.”
Projects planned for 2021 include work on the facade, parking lot, parking lot lighting, roof and heating/ventilation/air conditioning at the board office and replacing the rigging and stage curtain at Quincy High School, a project that wasn’t done this summer after the district received no bids.
Also on the list is the next phase of classroom renovations at Quincy Junior High School.
The renovations are ahead of schedule, thanks in part to the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring, with workers able to add new wiring, drop ceilings, lighting and paint in third and fourth floor classrooms, with most third floor rooms also getting new carpet and shades. Work still needs to be done on the first and second floors.
Webb expects a bid opening sometime in January on the projects, all slated to be done over the summer months.
Future health life safety projects include a new roof on the transportation facility, slated for 2022, and work on the kitchen exhaust and cafeteria HVAC at Baldwin in 2023.
QPS has about $1.9 million in health life safety funds, with a portion already obligated to projects, and likely will issue another $3 million in bonds to cover the cost of all the projects.
Also Wednesday, board members adopted a memorandum of understanding with the Quincy Federation, Service Employees International Union and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to waive formal staff evaluations in the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re still going to do observations, still have discussions about what good teaching and learning looks like ... but this may take something off people’s plates,” Webb said.
Under the agreement, all nontenured staff will get a proficient rating, with tenured staff getting their previous rating, Webb said. Most tenured staff are evaluated every other year.
“We’re only allowed to do this because of the professionalism of our teachers and our principals.” Webb said. “They’ll still continue to strive for excellence and do the best they can, but we’re going to take that formal part of the evaluations off.”
In other action, Quincy School Board members:
• Tabled updates to 28 district policies, including provisions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and new regulations related to Title IX, part of the federal Civil Rights Act, recommended by the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service.
Federal guidelines extended Title IX requirements common in higher education to the K-12 setting prompted significant changes in school district policies across the country. Board members expect to finalize all the changes in December.
• Learned the school district raised $1,400 in a “FUNraiser” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations were provided to Quincy Medical Group, the Blessing Breast Center and sunshine funds in district buildings. Webb also dyed his hair pink for the rest of the month because at least $1 per employee, or $1,100 was raised in the effort.