LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty Superintendent Kelle Bunch tells a story to illustrate the new level of dedication required to keep kids learning in the midst of COVID-19.
“I had a teacher the other day doing remote teaching from her home who ran out of data. She told her kids ‘answer these two questions. I’m driving my car up to school.’ She taught in her car out in our parking lot. Now that is dedication,” Bunch said.
The next day, junior high science teacher Stephanie Hodgson had to negotiate with her husband to use some of his data in order to teach her class.
“That’s what we have to do right now,” Bunch said. “It’s a group effort, a team effort. It does not matter who you are, what your role is, how much you’re paid. You do what you’ve got to do.”
Liberty remains in-person learning, with some students opting for remote, just over a week away from Thanksgiving.
“I just feel very blessed we’re here at school,” Bunch said. “We want to make it to Thanksgiving. We recognize, as everybody does, the next challenging moment will be two weeks after Thanksgiving because people will be getting together. I want to make it to Christmas.”
But Bunch realizes there are no guarantees.
“When I run out of staff and can’t cover things, that’s when we’ll have to go remote. We know that,” she said. “We’ve been talking about that. We have kind of a tentative plan in place, but we’re going to do everything we can to keep forging ahead.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and as more students and staff are quarantined, the decisions facing school administrators about whether to continue classes in-person or to shift to remote get even harder to make.
Southeastern shifted to remote learning on Monday, won’t be in session next week, “then we’ll be making a decision on after Thanksgiving. Obviously it doesn’t look good,” Superintendent Todd Fox said.
“For us it was a combination of a lot of factors, with the main one being manpower,” he said. “Also, in these situations, I’d rather be a little too early in making that decision than too late.”
It’s a choice Fox said left some teachers in tears, worried about the educational gains their students might lose by not being in person.
“I 100% get that. That’s why the decision is so difficult. At the same time, our remote learning will be a different level than it was last spring. We’re very confident in our remote learning,” Fox said.
Southeastern started the school year with two weeks of remote learning, which made the transition back to remote learning very smooth for students and parents.
“Remote learning will never take the place of in-person instruction. However, we are so much better at it now, so better prepared for it now,” Fox said. “We took a negative and made it a positive. I’m very proud of our school district and our teachers.”
Unity students shift to remote learning on Wednesday and plan to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.
“We basically have a situation where we don’t have enough staff to cover what we need due to a shortage of subs and also because our kitchen staff was affected by some quarantining,” Superintendent Scott Riddle said. “That’s probably our biggest issue right now. It wiped out our middle school and high school kitchen staff because of quarantine regulations.”
Riddle and another district employee served lunch on Monday, with meals already prepared. On Tuesday, “we had no cooks. Mr. Riddle bought pizza. The kids just loved it. I told them it was homemade,” he said.
About 19% of the district’s 100 staff members are out, with half that number out to quarantine on Monday.
“My goal has been and still is to stay in-person and do in-person learning as long as we can,” Riddle said. “I told the parents and the staff it’s like flipping the switch. We will flip the switch to remote, but we’ll flip right back to in-person as soon as we can.”
Riddle credits staff, students and especially parents for supporting the change.
“I know it’s challenging and difficult for them, but they’ve been supportive,” he said. “They understand what we’re trying to do for their kids and for our community.”
The Western school district plans to stay in-person as long as possible.
“We are seeing no spread within the buildings, so we believe what we are doing is working,” Superintendent Jessica Funk said.
One key, Fox said, is keeping things in perspective.
“It’s hard for educators who care so much about their young people to keep this in perspective because all we see is the educational harm that is being done by not being in school,” he said. “At the same time, there’s a national pandemic going on, so how do you balance those two things?”
Teachers, administrators and school district staffs also are balancing needs of in-person and remote learners.
“There’s two groups of students that you’re teaching. That is very challenging for people,” Bunch said. “They have to be on the top of their game to be able to do that. They’re working hard. That’s all I can say.”