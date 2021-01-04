QUINCY — The Quincy Electoral Board sustained an objection to 5th Ward candidate Steve Homan’s petition to run for city council as an independent candidate on Monday.
Homan initially filed to run as a Republican against Alderman John Mast, R-5. However, Mast challenged this petition because Homan failed to include which office he was running for on his nomination paperwork. The electoral board concurred with Mast’s findings during a December hearing and declared Homan’s petition invalid.
Homan would file to run for Mast’s seat again as an independent on Dec. 21, which prompted a second objection from Mast.
During Monday’s meeting, Mast cited an email from Gary Nerone with the Illinois Board of Elections that Homan would not be eligible to run as an independent in the 2021 election cycle as evidence Homan should not be on the ballot.
Mast also cited the Illinois Election Code, which states that a person filing a statement of candidacy under an established political party “may not file a statement of candidacy as a candidate of a different established politcial party or as an independent candidate for a partisan office to be filled at the general election immediately following the general primary for which the person filed the statement or voted the ballot.”
Homan was not in attendance for Monday’s hearing.
The electoral board, consisting of Mayor Kyle Moore, City Clerk Laura Oakman and Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, agreed to sustain the second objection.
“The law is clear,” Farha said. “It’s just abundantly clear.”
The general consolidated election will be April 6, 2021.