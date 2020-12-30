QUINCY — Alderman John Mast, R-5, once again is challenging a nominating petition from Steve Homan, who filed to run for city council as an independent candidate after his petition to run as a Republican was thrown out by the Quincy Electoral Board.
"The basis of my objection is that I have the desire to see that only qualified candidates run for office and be placed on the ballot," Mast wrote in his objection.
Having already filed to run in the consolidated election this spring as a Republican, Mast argued that the independent filing would be invalid under state law.
According to the state's election code, a person who filed a statement of candidacy as a qualified primary voter of an established political party "may not file a statement of candidacy as a candidate of a different established political party or as an independent candidate for a partisan office to be filled at the general election immediately following the general primary for which the person filed the statement or voted the ballot."
Mast's objection to Homan's first petition argued that the candidate did not indicate which office he intended to run for on his nominating paperwork. Therefore, Homan's signees would not have known which position he was running for when they signed.
The Quincy Electoral Board, which was composed of Mayor Kyle Moore, City Clerk Jenny Hayden and Alderman Mike Farha, concurred that Homan's petition did not meet the mandatory provisions of the Illinois Election Code and sustained the objection.
The Quincy Electoral Board hearing will be on Monday at 2 p.m.
Mast's objection was the only one filed for an independent candidate.
In addition to Homan, Ashley Conrad also filed as an independent candidate and will challenge incumbent Republican Mike Rein for his 5th Ward seat.
The general consolidated election will be April 6, 2021.