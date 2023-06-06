QUINCY — The second Quincy man charged in a 2021 shooting was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison on Monday.

Xavier Clark, 21, of Quincy pleaded guilty Monday to attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was immediately sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

