QUINCY — The second Quincy man charged in a 2021 shooting was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison on Monday.
Xavier Clark, 21, of Quincy pleaded guilty Monday to attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was immediately sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Quincy Police officers were called to the scene of a shooting near Fifth and Locust streets at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021. An investigation into shots being fired from one vehicle at another led to the arrest of Clark on March 5, 2022, and Duquan Smiley on Feb. 28, 2022, on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
While the vehicle of the victims was hit several times, there were no reported injuries from the shooting.
On July 5, 2022, Smiley, 29, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced at that time to seven years in prison.
