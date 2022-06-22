QUINCY — North 30th Street in Quincy will be closed for several hours on Thursday to allow for repairs to the road's surface.
The City of Quincy said that the section of North 30th between Elm and Lind streets will be closed to through starting to 7:30 a.m. on Thursday to allow crews to make some repairs to the street. The work is expected to be completed around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route during this repair work.
