QUINCY — The city of Quincy engineering department announced the closure of Seminary Road for resurfacing.
In a released statement, the city said work will begin on Thursday to resurface Seminary Road on Quincy's north side from 12th to 18th streets. The road surface will be milled and the first layer of asphalt will be replaced. The initial work is expected to be finished on Tuesday.
Later this month, the final asphalt surface will be put down on that stretch of road.
Drivers in this area should expect closures of Seminary Road from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. during this time, and are asked to use alternate routes such as Locust Street and Kochs Lane to avoid the work area.