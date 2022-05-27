QUINCY — A continuance to a sentencing hearing for a Quincy man accused of causing permanent disfigurement to a child was granted on Friday as he considers withdrawing his guilty plea.
Zechariah Wigfall, Sr., pleaded guilty in March to one count of domestic battery, but Deputy Chief Public Defender Chris Pratt said he needed a few weeks to consider filing a motion to withdraw Wigfall’s guilty plea.
Pratt said one of the collateral consequences of Wigfall’s conviction is that he would have to register as a violent offender against youth. Therefore, his client needed time to consider how this penalty would affect his life outside of sentencing.
Wigfall, 37, was arrested Oct. 19, 2021, in Quincy. He had pleaded not guilty in October to two counts of aggravated battery to a child and one count of aggravated domestic battery. One of the aggravated battery counts is a Class X felony.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department had said an investigation started in August when it received a tip from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. A forensic interview with the children was conducted with the help of specialists at the Quincy Child Advocacy Center.
The hearing was rescheduled to June 21.