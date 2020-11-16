QUINCY -- The Pike County Health Department confirmed two COVID-related deaths Monday, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, in addition to 64 new cases since Friday.
The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county is now 781, including 19 deaths.
Hancock County also reported a COVID-19 death on Sunday in addition to 16 new lab-confirmed cases. Another 29 news cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases as of Sunday stands at 795, including nine deaths.
In Missouri, Marion County identified a reinfected patient among its 273 active cases Monday. The county also confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Friday.
The new cases include 27 males and 34 females as old as 90. This brings the total number of cases to 1,540 and total number of COVID-related deaths to 18.
The Lewis County Health Department also announced a COVID-related death in addition to 20 new cases. The total number of cases is 497, including seven deaths. Active cases dropped from 88 Saturday to 77 Monday.
The Clark County Health Department reported 28 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total up to 381. There are 89 active cases and five hospitalizations.
The Knox County Health Department confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 126, including 33 active cases.
The Scotland County Health Department reported 46 active COVID-19 cases on Monday. Two people are hospitalized and there are 163 total cases.
Ralls County reported its second COVID-related death on Monday. Total cases are at 385, 80 of which are active.
Pike County, Mo. reported 175 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 20 of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.