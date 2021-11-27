Shoppers, volunteers feel Black Friday traffic on the decline

QUINCY — Courtney Roon, a senior claims technician at Blue Cross, was at the Quincy Town Center on Black Friday to sell discount cards as part of a fundraiser for the Early Childhood and Family Center.
But had it not been for this volunteer work, Roon said she avoids the “hassle” of Black Friday.
“It’s a nightmare to be up at four o’clock in the morning to get trampled on in a store that you don’t normally go to,” Roon said.
Other shoppers and volunteers at the Quincy Town Center felt a noticeable decline in Black Friday traffic, possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of online alternatives.
Over the years, Black Friday has expanded into deals that begin in early November. It also has been recognized as an observed holiday in some states.
Lorraine Seaman, a senior at Quincy High School, was at the Quincy Town Center on Friday to shop for her family and friends. However, she said she has noticed a decline in the number of shoppers thanks to online options.
“Especially with COVID happening, so many things opened up online instead of in person just because of all the mandates and everything so I think there most definitely has been a decline just because people stay at home now because they’re scared and don’t want to get sick,” Seaman said.
Krista Pfeiffer began offering a gift wrapping service at the Quincy Town Center on Friday called It’s a Wrap, which will run until Christmas.
Although she hasn’t taken advantage of Black Friday deals in several years, Pfeiffer said the loss of shoppers may be the result of having fewer stores in Quincy.
COVID-19 safety may still be discouraging some individuals from shopping in-store. But others were happy to be back in the stores now that state-enforced safety procedures have been loosened.
Todd Pettit, director of music and fine arts education for Quincy Public Schools, said he’s not big on Black Friday shopping but it felt good to be walking amongst other customers to shop for the holidays again.
“Since we’re in more of an online shopping society anyway, it’s just nice to actually get out and handle merchandise before it comes in a box on your front porch,” Pettit said.
Jenna Nelson, a manager at the Quincy Town Center’s Hallmark, said a new Black Friday deal her store is offering are gift baskets that are being sold for $10. Anything that can be fit into the basket will be 20%.
Although customers and volunteers have noticed a decline in shoppers, Nelson said Hallmark has been very busy this holiday season, which she attributed to people not having the opportunity last year to shop like they normally would.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before and I haven’t been in retail for very long but it’s been crazy,” Nelson said.
