QUINCY — Although Quincy has received two proposals for essential air service providers willing to replace Cape Air, the switch from double-engine to single-engine aircraft has officials worried.
Cape Air announced in May that it would terminate its four-year essential air service contract with the Quincy Regional Airport due to a pilot shortage. However, Cape Air will be required to continue service until a new provider is selected.
Since then, the city has received two proposals from Boutique Air and Southern Airways Express.
During Wednesday's Quincy Aeronautics Committee, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the problem is that both contracts would use single-engine aircraft, which Quincy has never accepted for commercial flights.
Interim airport director Gabe Hanafin said the single-engine proposals definitely are a concern for the city, which is why he is eager to hear from the public about their preferences.
"Right now, since we've never had single-engine service, we retain a veto power for any single-engine provider," Hanafin said.
Boutique Air is offering a two-year contract for 36 weekly round trips split between Chicago and St. Louis that would require a $4.8 million subsidy the first year and nearly $5 million the second year.
Southern proposed two four-year contracts: one for 36 round trips split between Chicago and St. Louis and one for 24 round trips to St. Louis and 12 to Chicago. First-year subsidies would be about $3.7 million for the proposal offering more St. Louis flights and roughly $4 million for the proposal with evenly split flights.
Hanafin said he hopes to hold a public form to go over the proposals during an upcoming City Council meeting.
Although Cape Air would have to maintain service, the EAS provider announced that it would reduce its service to Quincy to 12 weekly round trips. Hanafin said this took effect Monday.
Troup asked Hanafin whether the United States Department of Transportation can authorize the reduction without input from the city.
"As long as the DOT concurs and approves then (they can)," Hanafin said.
