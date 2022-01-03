QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department reported six house fires during its annual "Keep the Wreath Red" program, which ran from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.
The program aims to raise awareness about fire safety over the holidays by decorating each Quincy fire station with a wreath featuring red light bulbs. These light bulbs would be changed to white ones every time the fire department responded to a house fire.
According to a news release from the Quincy Fire Department, the 6 home fires were a result of cooking problems and malfunction of dryers.
Quincy home fires that were reported during the program had been on the decline in Quincy over the last few years, according to fire officials.
The Quincy Fire Department thanked Ameren Illinois and Refreshment Services Pepsi for sponsoring this year's event.
