Sober living house proposal in Quincy moves forward

QUINCY — Petitions for the rezoning and special permitting of a sober living house at 1111 N. Eighth were accepted by the Quincy City Council during its Monday meeting.
The request was made by Recovery Anonymous. Although the site would be rezoned, Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said a special permit also is required for a halfway house.
“And there are conditions they have to meet as part of that special permit requirement,” Bevelheimer said.
One of these conditions is that the sober living house must be 800 feet from a daycare or a church, he added.
The project will be reviewed by the Plan Commission.
The same project was discussed during Monday’s Adams County Executive Committee meeting.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the county was asked to support the project through the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding. The ARPA request from the county would be for $200,000.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he spoke to representatives of Recovery Anonymous last week to get the proposal on the agenda. The organization also has spoken to First Ward Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1, and Eric Entrup, R-1, and the Plan Commission about the project, he added.
Although the county ARPA funding has been requested, Troup said a request for Quincy’s ARPA funding has not been made.
“I don’t see that we could do anything like that,” Troup said.
The council also accepted the low bid of about $6.7 million from United Contractors Midwest out of Springfield to perform runway reconstruction as part of the second phase of the Quincy Regional Airport’s $30 million runway project.
This section of the project would be 100% funded from an airport improvement program grant.
