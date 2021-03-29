QUINCY — A Keokuk-based franchisee is looking to open a new Sonic restaurant in Quincy, according to planning and development director Chuck Bevelheimer.
The proposed restaurant would be on the northeast corner of 15th and Broadway.
There used to be three Sonic restaurants in town, including 635 Broadway, where a Burger King now sits.
However, Bevelheimer said the franchisee is different than the one that owned the previous locations.
“(The Keokuk franchisee) felt that the franchisee that came in here last time really didn’t understand our market and they felt since they have a facility up in Keokuk that they pretty much understand the market and think that they’ll have a fairly successful operation,” Bevelheimer said.
Founded in 1953, Sonic is the largest drive-in restaurant chain in the country with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.