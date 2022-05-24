QUINCY — South Eighth Street will be closed to traffic beginning on Wednesday for work that's expected to take around two months.
Beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, Eighth Street will be closed from Jackson Street to R.J. Peters Drive. The closure will allow for the installation of a new water main as well as construction of new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks between Harrison and Van Buren streets. This is an extension of the current project reconstructing South Ninth Street in the same block.
Motorists should avoid South Eighth during this construction period, detouring around the closure via South 12th Street. Drivers should use caution near any work zone.
