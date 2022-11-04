QUINCY — The Quincy Sanitation Department reported that a section of South Fourth Street will be closed beginning on Monday.
According to the release, South Fourth between Payson Avenue and Jefferson Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday. The closure is expected to last through November 14.
