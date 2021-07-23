QUINCY — The Adams County Board will be calling a special meeting on Tuesday to vote on a bid for an elevator modernization project at the Adams County Courthouse.
The project, which will be funded by federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, has been the subject of controversy between Otis Elevator Company, who had the low bid for the work, and Barnard Elevator Company, who felt they were wrongfully excluded from the bidding process.
Mike Barnard of Barnard Elevator Company said that the language in the county's request for bid requiring "proprietary equipment" unfairly excluded his company from bidding.
In a letter to the county board from May, Barnard requested that the board reject any and all bids for the project and re-advertise for bids with specifications that don't keep any elevator from being able to bid.
Otis representatives, however, argued that it would be an unfair practice to allow outside bidders to submit pricing when Otis' offer is already exposed.
Earlier this month, the Adams County Transportation, Building and Technology Committee was unable to get a second for a motion to accept Otis' bid. When the matter was taken before the full county board, the board voted to send the request back to committee for evaluation.
But after the committee met on Tuesday, it unanimously recommended Otis' bid for approval.
Representatives of Otis have request to speak during the meeting, which will be at 6 p.m. in the Adams County Board Room.