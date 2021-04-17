QUINCY — Donna Richmiller didn’t get into teaching for awards.
But the St. Dominic eighth-grade teacher is one of five finalists for the Diocese of Springfield’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Award.
Surprised both to find out she was nominated and a finalist, Richmiller was honored Friday at the school’s morning meeting with long-time friends on hand to add their congratulations.
Just being recognized is meaningful for Richmiller, who is in her final year of a 36-year teaching career at the school. More than 100 of the diocese’s 875 teachers nominated for the award, and the winner will be announced in May.
“Being in the top five is like being first to me,” she said. “It just shows that everybody needs to appreciate each other. It’s so unbelievable to feel appreciated, especially with it being the last hurrah.”
Principal Carol Frericks, who submitted Richmiller’s nomination for the award, said it’s well deserved because of her dedication to Catholic schools.
“She really is an inspiration just like St. Elizabeth was,” Frericks said.
The second annual award recognizes a teacher who strives for academic excellence with a focus and commitment on the Catholic mission, someone who embodies Seton, the founder of Catholic schools in the United States.
Richmiller “empowers students to strive for academic excellence with a focus on how to live as disciples of Christ and Catholic stewards of their time, talent and treasure,” Frericks read from the nomination.
With this year’s class of 20 students, “God gave me a good one for the last one,” Richmiller said, and working with students “just gives you a purpose in life.”
Making time to be with students and colleagues remains a priority for Richmiller.
“No matter what, when something is going on in their life, she is willing to stand by their side to comfort or to celebrate, to pray or to rejoice, to provide a shoulder to lean on or to encourage them to be strong, to cry or to laugh,” the nomination said. “Whatever the case, she provides steadfast love and mercy.”
A Wall of Fame in her classroom, covered with photos and newspaper clippings, serves as a reminder of past students and celebrates what they’ve accomplished.
One donated a kidney to a classmate. Another was wounded while serving his country. Some fought cancer. Many are raising a family, and sending their children to St. Dominic.
“It’s their goals. They did it all,” Richmiller told the Herald-Whig in a 2018 interview. “I just kept a picture of them.”
Being there for students and colleagues sometimes meant missing things with her husband and their two daughters.
“They’ve been good troupers,” Richmiller said. “They’re proud of their mom. That’s kind of cool. We’re so proud of them.”