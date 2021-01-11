QUINCY — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs announced that a total of 19 Quincy Veterans Home residents have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker spokeswoman Charity Greene said veterans homes have intensified the daily employee screening process to include an interview by a health care provider or supervisor to ensure symptomatic staff are identified before beginning work.
“Employees at the Quincy Home receive a PCR COVID-19 test twice a week, receive rapid result antigen testing before every shift and additional testing on an as-needed basis,” Greene said in a statement. “Pending investigation, any issues will be handled according to appropriate policy.”
Additionally, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 17 deaths at St. Vincent's Nursing Home, nine at Golden Good Shepherd Home, eight at Timberpoint Health Care Center, four at Sunset Home, one at Quincy Terrace, one at Good Samaritan Home, one at Cedarhurst and one at Bradford Villa as of Monday.
This week, the Adams County COVID-19 rapid testing site moved to the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
Rapid testing, which previously was offered at the former Shopko, is now in its ninth week.
The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Those wishing to get tested should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
The test is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day.
A registration form can be found on the county's website co.adams.il.us, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
On Monday, the Adams County Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 7,074. This includes 482 active cases.
A total of 65 individuals ranging in age from their 30s to 90s are hospitalized, six of which are in the intensive care unit.
The Brown County Health Department reported 124 new cases since Thursday. This surge was was caused by a backlog in the system and testing within a congregate setting, according to the health department. There are 569 total cases, including 133 active cases.
In Pike County, Ill., 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Currently, there have been 1,491 cases, including 81 active cases and 12 hospitalizations.
The Hancock County Health Department reported nine new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,454. There are 195 active cases and six hospitalizations.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 52 new cases since its last update: 26 males up to the age of 80 and 14 females ranging in age from 10 to 100. There are 141 active cases, the lowest reported active case count since October, and 15 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed 36 positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 994, including 90 active cases.
In Clark County, eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Friday. A total of 17 active cases were reported and no individuals are hospitalized.
Since its last update on Wednesday, the Scotland County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases. There have been 305 total cases and 22 active cases.
The Knox County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 159.
As of Monday, the Monroe County Health Department reported 18 active COVID-19 cases.
In Ralls County, 10 new COVID-19 cases were announced since Friday, bringing the total to 944. There are 40 active cases, which is the lowest case count since early November.
Pike County, Mo. announced 50 active cases of COVID-19, two of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.