QUINCY — The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board rejected $61 million hospital proposal from Quincy Medical Group on Wednesday, citing concerns over an unnecessary duplication of services.
The board met in a continuation of a hearing held earlier this month to evaluate the 28-bed project. After hearing from multiple QMG administrators and advocates, the board ultimately issued an intent to deny.
However, Quincy Medical Group would have the option to present the project again with additional evidence but must notify the board of their decision within 14 days. The applicant then has 60 days from when the intent to deny was issued to submit additional material. HFSRB will then be allowed up to 60 days to review the material.
QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller said in a news release that she appreciated the opportunity to present the project and agreed with the board members who called the hospital a "breath of fresh air" to the community.
"Limited healthcare options have resulted in Quincy-area residents paying disproportionately high rates for healthcare," Brockmiller said in the release. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to this project and our commitment to drive down healthcare costs in our community and make the very best in patient care accessible to all."
The hospital, which would be located at the Quincy Town Center, would consist of 25 medical surgical beds, three obstetric beds, three operating rooms and one procedure room. Three of the 25 medical surgical beds would be equipped to operate as isolation rooms in the event of an infectious disease outbreak.
Proponents argued that a physician-led hospital would be essential to rural communities and also voice skepticism of the financial burden the hospital would pose to Blessing.
QMG Chief Operations Office Brandon Selle said Blessing reported profits of nearly $100 million in 2020 and total revenues of $464 million.
"Over the past three years, Blessing posted profits averaging $93 million per year," Selle said. "This not-for-profit has a profit margin of more than 20%."
An HFSRB staff report previously concluded that the proposal raised concerns about accessibility and duplicated services.
Board member Gary Kaatz said he felt the whole project hinges on QMG's ability to address the outmigration of patients from Quincy hospitals.
The board ultimately voted 4-2 against the proposal with opponents concurring with the staff report's findings.