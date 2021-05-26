QUINCY — The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board rejected a $61 million hospital proposal from Quincy Medical Group on Wednesday, citing concerns over an unnecessary duplication of services.
The board met in a continuation of a hearing held earlier this month to evaluate the 28-bed project. Numerous QMG administrators and advocates provided feedback that a physician-led hospital would be essential to rural communities and serve as a less expensive alternative to Blessing Hospital.
QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller asked the board to give special attention to the broad base of local supporters of the project since some of the most vulnerable patient populations have resistance about going to Blessing Hospital.
"Good health care should transcend neighborhoods and income and background and we feel we can meet that need," Brockmiller said.
An HFSRB staff report previously concluded that the proposal raised concerns about accessibility and duplicated services.
Board member Gary Kaatz said he felt the whole project hinges on QMG's ability to address the outmigration of patients from Quincy hospitals.
The board ultimately voted 4-2 against the proposal.
Kaatz and Monica LeGrand, who voted in favor of the project, said they felt it would bring a breath of fresh air to the Quincy community. However, the other four board members agreed with the concerns outlined in the staff report.
Quincy Medical Group would have the option to present the project again with additional evidence but must notify the board of their decision within 14 days.
This story will be updated.