State's attorney's office disqualified from prosecuting 2018 murder case

QUINCY — The Adams County state's attorney's office can no longer prosecute the case of a Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant.
Judge Michael Atterberry ruled Wednesday that the state's attorney's office should be disqualified from the case as a result of the Wiley's previous attorney, Ryan Parker, joining the office.
Travis J. Wiley, 34, was to go to trial on July 18 on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with an infant's 2018 death. Wiley was accused of shaking the infant, who died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
Wiley also faces an unrelated count of aggravated battery in connection with a March 23, 2022, incident in the Adams County Jail.
Parker had been representing Wiley but recently filed a motion to withdraw after taking a job with the Adams County state's attorney's office. But before the motion could be granted, Parker began working at the state's attorney's office.
Given the number of confidential conversations Parker must have had with Wiley over the last four years and the limited size of the state's attorney's office, Atterberry said it wasn't practical that Parker could be separated from the legal proceedings.
Atterberry added that the ruling was not meant to attribute any negative implications to the state's attorney's office.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the state’s attorney’s office, argued that Parker has no managerial position in the office and that steps have been taken to limit Parker's ability to see Wiley's case file.
After the ruling was made, Jones recommended the appellate prosecutor's office to try the case.
A status hearing on counsel is scheduled for July 25.