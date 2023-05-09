QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County and the Rotary Club of Quincy recognized not one but two recipients of the Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award.
Because of two exemplary nominations, the late Jeff Steinkamp, and Cheryl and Dennis Williams received the award Tuesday during the Rotary Club's weekly meeting.
Steinkamp’s nomination recognized him as someone who showed endless kindness and compassion through his work, and his passion is missed in the community after his sudden death in December.
Steinkamp’s award was accepted by his friend and colleague Randy Shover from Addicts Victorious Ministry.
Shover shared Steinkamp firmly believed in two documents, the U.S. Constitution and the Bible. When it comes to the Constitution, he believed better leaders make better communities, as for the Bible better people make better communities.
He fearlessly lived out his faith and “Jeff saw everyone as God’s children,” Shover said.
He said Steinkamp offered help to anyone and everyone, doing everything he could to make this a better community.
He closed by quoting a portion of Matthew 25:23 “well done, good and faithful servant.”
Steinkamp’s widow, Cindy Steinkamp, said it was a humbling experience.
“I know he would have never expected it; he would have been so appreciative,” she said. “He earned it. He earned every bit. His whole life was dedicated to Quincy and those in need and the betterment of Quincy. So, this was his passion and he would have been very honored.”
Steinkamp’s daughters said giving back was just who their dad was.
“We didn’t think anything of it, it’s just how he was,” said Jenna Lannerd. “It was nothing new to us. Nothing special. It’s just how dad was. He passed it on to us. We’re doing work in the community in small ways, carrying on his legacy.”
“It’s been a rough past six months, so to be a part of this, it’s bittersweet. But we’re so proud of him,” said Jayme Stroot.
Cheryl and Dennis Williams' nomination recognized how they’ve helped more than 700 families in need this year with their non-profit Bella Ease. "Together they create an atmosphere of openness and transparency, which they use to motivate and inspire others towards positive change," continued the nomination.
The Williams accepted the award and shared why the other was necessary for the continued success of Bella Ease.
Dennis focused on Cheryl’s determination, while Cheryl said Dennis is the personification of perseverance.
They said while building Bella Ease there were times they had no money, but they would do whatever it takes to serve those in need.
“I’ve been here in town for like 35 years and I’ve been serving the community and doing whatever it takes,” Dennis said. “It’s not a boasting thing, it’s just a fact that that’s what Joe Bonansinga was about, serving the needs of the community.”
The couple said it’s not just them that’s serving the community. It’s the staff and those behind them.
They’re also excited about the potential of inspiring future servant leaders.
“We started this in 2014, from nothing,” Cheryl said. “It was our idea that we wanted to keep Teen Reach in this community, that was the whole purpose of doing it and we worked hard at that for four years with not very much coming in and we were determined to make it work for these kids.
“So, for those that want to start something and they don’t have much to start it with, again that perseverance if you can do it and you believe in it strong enough and stay with it the hope that eventually things will begin to happen to make it what you want it and even more than what you envision.”
The couple said it’s thanks to their mothers that they had service instilled in them at a young age. Because of that impact, Bella Ease was named after their mothers.
The Bonansinga Award was established in 1998 to recognize those who exemplify the highest standards of community service. The award is named for the first recipient, Joe Bonansinga, more commonly known as “Mr. Quincy.”
A panel of previous recipients evaluate the nominees. The five qualities the panel looks for are service leadership, energetic and motivating enthusiasm, impactful community service, perseverance and commitment longevity plus unselfish devotion and joy in endeavors that benefit the needs of others.
There were eight nominees and three finalists. The selection committee said they had an incredibly difficult job selecting one recipient.
“Quincy has a great many servant leaders,” said Phil Conover, 2020 Bonansinga Award winner and 2023 Bonansinga Award Panel Member. “Maybe in other communities it’s easier to single out two or three service leaders. In Quincy there are so many that are doing great things for this community that it’s very challenging.”
In addition to the Bonansinga Award both recipients received the Paul Harris Fellowship recognition.
The recognition acknowledges individuals who have made a $1,000 gift to the Rotary Foundation. The local club made a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary Foundation in the recipients’ names.
“What a joy to recognize service above self,” said the Rotary Club’s former president Emily Roberts in closing.
