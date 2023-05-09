Award Winners

2023 Joe Bonansinga Award winners Dennis and Cheryl Williams and Cindy Steinkamp, widow of award winner Jeff Steinkamp. For the first time the award was given out to two recipients who exemplify the highest standards of community service.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County and the Rotary Club of Quincy recognized not one but two recipients of the Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award.

Because of two exemplary nominations, the late Jeff Steinkamp, and Cheryl and Dennis Williams received the award Tuesday during the Rotary Club's weekly meeting.

