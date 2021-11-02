QUINCY — Porcelain dolls, old hatboxes and train sets are some of the items offered by Steve’s Found Things, a consignment store on 508 S. Ninth that opened last week.
On Thursday, Steve’s Found Things will hold a sale on NASCAR memorabilia, which owner Steve Boling expects to run for a couple weeks. After that, the goal would be to continue to hold similar sales and deals.
“We hope to have people come in here and do special sales and things like that because it keeps things interesting and new,” Boling said.
Boling shares the space with two other businesses: Sylvia’s of Dallas, which specializes in home decor and upscale clothing, and Loft Bohemian Finds, which offers clothing and other vintage items.
Stella Massey, who manages the day-to-day duties and the stores’ online presence, said she moved to Quincy from Carbondale for a change in scenery.
“It was time for some change and this seemed like a perfect fit,” Massey said.
During the winter, Boling said he would like to host yard sales where residents can pay a fee to sell some of their cluttered items indoors. Other people have asked Boling about setting up their own booths, which he said he would be open to.
“It just depends on what we find and what people want us to sell and what people trust to market for them,” Boling said. “With a new business, it’s kind of hard to just say ‘just trust us with a whole bunch of stuff and see how we do.’”
In the spring and summer, Boling said there will be specials on fishing equipment. He also would like to host art sales for young artists.
However, not everything at Steve’s Found Things is for sale. Antique toys and other items are for display only.
Near the front of the store, Boling displays sets of Lincoln Logs and is in the process of building a 19th century fort entire out of the antique toy.
Boling said he would also sell things for local charities. Currently, Steve’s Found Things is selling handcrafted signs for a women’s shelter in Springfield, Mo. but he hopes to include Quincy charities.
For more information, visit the Steve’s Found Things Facebook page.
