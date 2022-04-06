QUINCY — Starting Thursday, the Quincy Utilities and Engineering department will close North 26th between Cherry and Cedar streets, with work planned to go through the weekend.
The closure will allow for the installation of storm water inlets in that block. The work is expected to wrap up on Monday.
Drivers are asked to drive carefully around all work zones, and to find an alternate route during this period.
