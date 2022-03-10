QUINCY — A portion of North 12th Street will close for about a week starting on Monday to allow for sewer work.
Beginning Monday, the Quincy Utilities and Engineering Department will close North 12th Street from Seminary Road to Kochs Lane for the installation of a new storm sewer across 12th Street. The section of North 12th is expected to reopen by March 21.
Residents along North 12th will be able to access their homes through the Northbrook and Stone Creek subdivisions. Once this major work is completed, additional work will continue along North 12th Street for the next four months. Temporary lane closures and delays should be expected during that time.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes through this area when possible, and to use caution when driving through any area with construction activity.
