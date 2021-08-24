QUINCY — A subcommittee responsible for recommending a finalized governance plan for Quincy riverfront redevelopment reached consensus on a number of bylaws on Tuesday.
During its last meeting, the subcommittee was presented with an 89-acre governance region and discussed the possibility of expanding the area further into the downtown area to incorporate historic properties such as the Washington Theater and Dr. Richard Eell’s House.
Klingner and Associates came back with four new maps, some larger and some smaller than the original design.
However, the subcommittee stuck with original boundaries running north to south from Spring to Kentucky and west to east from the riverfront to Third with the exception of a stretch of Maine Street that would run to Fourth.
Rick Ehrhart, the city representative of the subcommittee, said the original map seemed to be a good size and doesn’t draw away from the riverfront.
“The title of this project is the Riverfront Master Plan and I think we’ll probably be lucky to accomplish that,” Ehrhart said.
Duane Venvertloh, the county representative of the subcommittee, echoed Ehrhart’s remarks and said expanding the area could be taking too big a bite out of the apple when it comes to development.
“Can it be added and amended in the future when we’re successful? Absolutely,” Venvertloh said. “But let’s do one thing well before we start looking at (proposals) number two and number three.”
The subcommittee also decided to the expand the number of governance board members from nine to 11.
The city, county and park district would select two board members: one elected official and one at large member selected by each taxing entity.
The other five board members would be non-elected appointees selected by the riverfront steering committee for the first term. These members must be either representatives of nonprofits or private property owners within the proposed governance area.
Mike Klingner, president of Klingner and Associates, said the inclusion of historical society representatives onto the board could provide the opportunity to secure grant funding for the riverfront that otherwise would be inaccessible.
Board members could serve up to three three-year terms.
Jeff Steinkamp of the Quincy Park District said he reached out to state and federal lawmakers who expressed interest in serving in an honorary capacity with the governance board.
The subcommittee concurred to include state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy; state Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma; U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth as honorary board members.
Steinkamp said a finalized governance plan should be recommended to the full riverfront steering committee in the coming weeks. If approved by the committee, the governance plan will need to be approved by the Quincy Park District, Quincy City Council and Adams County Board.