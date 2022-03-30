QUINCY — Plans for Sunset Home to open a new 106-bed skilled nursing facility on Fourth Street have experienced some setbacks as a result of higher construction costs and global supply chain issues.
However, Sunset Home Administrator Jerry Neal said steps have been made to secure financing for the project, which could allow construction to begin by early next year.
In addition to a USDA-backed bank loan, Neal said Sunset Home is trying to secure Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE status, which allows a municipality to finance the upfront costs of energy-related improvements on a property and then pay back the costs through a voluntary assessment.
“PACE is fairly new but it has to do with being able to get low-interest financing for the clean energy portions of any new construction so it kind of works as a companion with the USDA bank loan,” Neal said.
The Quincy Finance Committee met on Monday to discuss an ordinance facilitating the terms of the PACE program.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said CastleGreen Services LLC would be the program’s administrator and the city would have no liability associated with the project under this agreement.
“(PACE) has got to be tied to energy projects but when you look at the definition of energy projects, it’s a fairly long list of things impacting energy,” Bevelheimer said. “So they can do a lot underneath that program, which is good.”
After receiving a positive recommendation from the Finance Committee, the ordinance had a first reading before the Quincy City Council on Monday.
Neal said Sunset Home’s multi-year capital campaign, 728 Project, also has raised over $1 million.
Although architects scaled the size of the project down by about 5,000 square feet, Neal added that the overall design is pretty much the same.
With a loan commitment, Neal said Sunset Home can then file for a certificate of need, which he hopes can be done in April.
