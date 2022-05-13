Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.