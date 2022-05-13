QUINCY — An area task force dedicated to addressing housing, poverty and mental health is being organized via a partnership between the United Way of Adams County, Blessing Health System and of other community partners.
During a League of Women Voters meeting on Tuesday, Continuum of Care liaison Deborah Davis said the top-ranked issues facing county residents are economic insecurity, lack of access to healthy food, lack of safe and affordable housing, poverty, aging infrastructure, inequity and transportation.
“The task force itself is going to target and focus on housing, poverty and behavioral mental health,” Davis said. “The goal is to create a three-year action plan of collaboration, communication and accountability.”
Davis said she recently has met with the United Way and they are “extremely involved” in working with the community to devise a plan of action.
YWCA Quincy Executive Director Maria Rench said her organization works with the United Way, the Save and Liveable Housing Committee and many other housing partners to organize a team of action to apply strategies to provide more residential units to Quincy.
“Operating two housing programs in Quincy, we are only allowed to rent housing units that meet fair market rent and also pass HUD’s quality housing inspection,” Rench said. “These requirements can often put a tight restriction on what is available to our clients.”
Tuesday’s LWV meeting also included a presentation about local residential housing initiatives, including the Small Rental Rehab program, which will contribute to the rehabilitation or construction of 15 area properties in its first year.
However, a primary focus of the presentation was on the need for a residential property registration ordinance to provide greater accountability to landlords.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup led an effort to pass a registration ordinance last year.
Although initially presented with an annual registration fee of $35, the ordinance was heavily revised following pushback from multiple landlords in the area. Despite the amendments, the council ultimately rejected the proposal.
Kevin Krummel, chair of the Safe and Liveable Housing Committee, said the need for a rental inspection ordinance had been suggested three years ago and roughly 80 nearby communities have such ordinances in place.
“Because there’s 6,000 units, $35 (annually) would give us $190,000 a year,” Krummel said. “That would pay for two inspectors and one administrative assistant.”
