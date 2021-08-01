QUINCY — A Tesla charging station is now available at the Villa Kathrine thanks to the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Executive Director Holly Cain said the station, which was installed Thursday, will be offered at no charge to users in its first year.
The Villa Kathrine is home to the bureau’s office and Quincy’s Tourist Information Center.
“It was a minimal investment for us and we’re hopeful it’ll put Quincy on the map for visitors to make a stop for free,” Cain said.
The bureau will have a Level 2 charger, which Cain said can add 25 miles of range per hour. However, only Tesla vehicles can be charged from it.
“We know our medical facilities have the non-Tesla chargers and we just want people not to bypass Quincy if they do have a Tesla,” Cain said. “I’m sure they’re going to appreciate the free service.”
According to Tesla’s website, there are more than 4,500 destination charging stations in North America.
Cain said the station’s location will be within walking distance of many of Quincy’s hotels so hopefully it will allow visitors to take advantage of the city’s many other assets.
“I hope it lends itself well and is a hospitable tool for us,” she added.