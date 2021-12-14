QUINCY — About 3,000 handmade holiday cards and messages were delivered to local assisted living facilities on Monday as part of a collaborative effort between Arts Quincy and Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy.
Distribution of the cards, which were made by students at area schools, began at the Illinois Veterans Home of Quincy.
Laura Sievert, executive director of Arts Quincy, said the number of cards and messages was double that of a similar effort organized by Arts Quincy for Valentine’s Day.
“There’s folks in these homes that are still fighting isolation due to the pandemic and there are a lot more regulations to come in be a part of their communities,” Sievert said. “So it was so impactful at Valentine’s Day that we put out that call again.”
Although Arts Quincy will be delivering cards to facilities within Adams County, Tracy said she also has people delivering letters across her district, including Rushville, Beardstown, Barry and Macomb.
“Anybody in assisted living or long-term care, regardless of dealing with quarantine situations where they don’t see family and friends as much, I think they just like to know that the public remembers them,” Tracy said.
Participating schools included Rooney Elementary, Blessed Sacrament, Quincy Junior High’s Student Council and health class, Quincy High School’s Cross Cat Special Education class, Chaddock, St. Francis and St. Dominic School.
“It’s an honor to have Senator Jil Tracy and the team members from Arts Quincy collaborate with the community to write Christmas cards for the seniors,” Sara Colgrove, Director of Activities and Volunteer Services at the Illinois Veterans Home of Quincy, said in a news release. “We all know the holidays are very special to each and every one of us but it can be a little harder for seniors, especially during this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.