QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded to the third residential fire of this holiday season just after midnight Wednesday.
Crews were dispatched to Golden Grove at 12:18 a.m. and reportedly found heavy fire from the garage portion of the building. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, ventilated the structure, and ensured no one was still inside the home.
QFD investigators concluded the fire was electrical in nature. As part of the "Keep the Wreaths Red" program, all Quincy fire stations, along with program sponsors Ameren and Refreshment Services Pepsi, will be changing a third bulb in their wreaths from red to white.
Quincy Fire Department reminds residents to keep fire prevention at the forefront of their activities during this holiday season.
