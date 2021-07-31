BARING, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a rollover-crash of a semi-truck in Knox County that sent two people to the hospital Thursday.
According to the report, a 1999 Western Star driven by Kelvin L. Burkholder, 19, of Baring, Mo. was southbound on Route P at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, about four miles west of Baring when the truck went off the right side of the road, overturning.
Burkholder was taken by AirEvac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with serious injuries, while a 4-year-old male that was riding in the truck was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The MSHP reports that neither one were wearing seatbelts or using other safety devices.
The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Knox County Ambulance, Knox County Rescue Squad, and the Baring Fire Department.