WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A fire claimed the former Mississippi Grill building in West Quincy Thursday evening.

According to The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partners at WGEM, firefighters were called to the building around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane said on Friday they believe the blaze began as a ground fire and spread to the building.

