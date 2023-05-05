WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A fire claimed the former Mississippi Grill building in West Quincy Thursday evening.
According to The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partners at WGEM, firefighters were called to the building around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane said on Friday they believe the blaze began as a ground fire and spread to the building.
According to Crane, no further investigation is expected into the cause of the fire. He added that the building, which was being used for storage, was a total loss.
Eastbound traffic on U.S. 24 was limited to one lane while fire officials worked to put out the fire. Firefighters said they fought the blaze as with a defensive attack from outside the building due to the intensity of the fire.
"There was no interior attack on this. Everything was a defense operation because of the involvement of it," Crane said.
The Palmyra City Fire Department was assisted by the Quincy Fire Department, Tri-Township Fire District and the LaGrange Fire Department.
The Mississippi Grill had been closed since the 1990s.
