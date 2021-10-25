QUINCY — The equalized assessed valuation of Quincy’s two tax increment financing was shown to be on the rise through the 2020 fiscal year during an annual Joint Review Board meeting on Monday.
However, upcoming downtown redevelopment projects could deplete the city’s TIF accounts over the next few years.
Tax increment financing works by establishing a base equalized assessed valuation of a redevelopment area. Any property taxes collected up to the base value of this TIF district are distributed into a city’s general fund but any taxes collected above that base are diverted into a special account reserved for redevelopment and related expenses.
In 1999, the first year Quincy’s TIF West district went into effect, the base EAV was about $5.8 million. As of 2020, the district’s EAV is about $12.5 million and it has collected about $5.6 million in tax increment.
“And that’s a good thing,” Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. “That’s what we want to do and that increment is what the city is capturing in doing our projects.”
In 2010, when Quincy’s TIF East district was established, the base EAV was about $6.6 million. The EAV as of 2020 is close to $8 million, a roughly 20% increase over the initial base value, and the district has collected about $515,000 in increment.
One of the biggest upcoming TIF expenditures will be a $500,000 commitment to the redevelopment of the former Illinois State Bank building into a boutique hotel.
The project, which was brought forward by developers Ryan Tanner and Jay Krottinger following their acquisition of the property, is estimated to cost over $10 million.
The ending fund balance for both TIF funds by the end of the 2025 fiscal year is estimated to be about $5,700 when factoring in the $500,000 contribution for the hotel project at 531 Hampshire.
Bevelheimer said another significant expenditure will be for a $2.1 million streetscape project on Sixth Street between Maine and Hampshire. The city is seeking grant opportunities to accompany a $1 million TIF contribution for the project.
“There were a number of amenities that were in that plan that we were going to try to raise funds privately to do that or do it over time with TIF dollars,” Bevelheimer said. “By doing it all at once, we think we can pick up a lot of those amenities that we originally were going to farm out for later activity.”
Since applications for one of the grants the city is seeking for this project are due in January, Bevelheimer said it will probably be next year before that project can start.
