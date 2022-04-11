Together With Tri-State Veterans adds veteran displays to Quincy Town Center

QUINCY — Together With Tri-State Veterans is partnering with the Quincy Town Center to offer a display area containing information on various veteran services in the facility's "Veterans Hallway" corridor.
TWTSV coordinator Richard Elsenpeter said veterans in need of assistance may be intimated by or distrustful of medical facilities or clinics.
But by setting up displays with brochures, pamphlets and business cards for veteran services, TWTSV can offer a non-threatening and safe environment for veterans needing help.
"What we're finding is that by collaborating, working together, having each other in our rolodexes and working together, we can help those veterans in a much easier fashion that is less stressful on them," Elsenpeter said.
The goal of the TWTSV is to establish partnerships between rural veterans and their communities to implement community-based suicide prevention.
Elsenpeter said in 2018, Illinois saw 154 veteran suicides.
"Being able to have these displays and have those resource guides there to help veterans seek the help that they need or the resources that they need is critical," Elsenpeter said.
Displays also are set up at Quincy City Hall, the United Way of Adams County, the Quincy police station and each of the Quincy Fire Department's squad trucks.
He added that he would love to see other local businesses and community partners get involved with this program.
"We have to go where veterans are," Elsenpeter said.
