QUINCY — Quincy Township Supervisor Cindy Brink and Alderman Katie Awerkamp, D-6, and will be stepping down from their positions in April.
Awerkamp was elected in 2019 and serves on the Quincy Human Rights Commission, Plan Commission, the Planning and Development Committee, Preservation Commission and the Public Arts Commission.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Awerkamp said she will be moving into another ward and her last council meeting will be April 18.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he was sorry to see Awerkamp leave.
“You’re going to be missed but we’re going to work with you and the other aldermen to get a replacement that can live up to your standards,” Troup told Awerkamp.
Troup also announced Brink’s retirement effective April 29 during the City Council meeting. He said that township staff will fill her roles until a successor can be appointed.
Brink had won a third term as township supervisor during last year’s consolidated election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.