QUINCY — For the first time since taking office, Quincy Township Supervisor Cindy Brink has a consolidated election opponent: Democrat Bill Burns.
But although they are vying for the same seat, each candidate has a different view on how the township office can improved.
In addition to assessing real estate property for local taxation, Quincy Township is responsible for general assistance programs that offer financial aid for residents in need.
This includes the state’s General Assistance Program, the Emergency Assistance Program and the Senior Emergency Assistance Program. The township also helps with application processing for Adams County’s Unmet Needs Program.
Brink, who has been in the position since 2013, said that if she were re-elected, her goals would be to maintain the office’s integrity and continue to work with clients on efficient budgeting.
“In my years, the number one thing clients need is guidance on budgeting,” Brink said. “In today’s world, no one has shown them how to manage their money.”
Burns said he joined the race to help bring change to the city.
“I grew up here and it’s a great town to grow up in,” Burns said.
Burns said if elected, he would like to work better with local community service providers and reestablish programs that would secure grant funding for residents.
“I would help strengthen what (community partners) do and how we can be better partners for them,” Burns said.
As far as changes to the township office, Burns said he would hope to bring additional transparency and show where money is going. He would also like to see a priority put on veterans in need of assistance.
“I’ll have an open door policy,” Burns said.
Brink said her years of experience, advancements to budgeting and her connections with churches and other local assistance groups help to make her the standout candidate.
She also stressed the role of township supervisor as a full-time responsibility. In addition to making and presenting the township’s budget, Brink said she also oversees insurance, human resources, retirement plans and other obligations.
“It’s a job that will require a lot of work,” Brink said.