Tracy addresses budget concerns during Politics and Pancakes breakfast

QUINCY — Sen. Jil Tracy voiced her concerns about Illinois $46.5 billion spending plan, which was signed into law Tuesday, during Quincy’s first Politics and Pancakes breakfast of the year.
Tracy, R-Quincy, said the state had a rare opportunity to get ahead of its debts due to one-time influx of federal funding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Illinois was unable to make the progress other states made during an abbreviated legislative session.
“It’s interesting what Illinois does with some of its funds and what the surrounding states and the like do,” Tracy said.
As an example, Tracy said many states shored up their unfunded pension liabilities and unemployment insurance funds.
Although Illinois took positive steps, the pandemic left the state with a $4.5 billion unfunded unemployment balance. The state also was forced to borrow federal funds and an “overloaded” Illinois Department of Employment Security led to more instances of fraud that continue to be calculated.
“We did pass a bill that’s going to put $2.7 billion into it but we had a chance to get (the liability) to zero,” Tracy said. “So we didn’t do that and I think it’s going to show up come January in the rates to employers and the benefits for employees if we have another or recession or whatever hits next.”
Tracy also criticized “short-sighted” increases to expenditures that would be halted following the mid-term elections.
Illinois Republicans proposed a number of permanent relief efforts, such as a $2,000 tax credit for seniors and tax relief on groceries and prescriptions.
Although families in Illinois would see about $500 in tax relief or checks in the mail, Tracy said this compensation will stop after the election.
“This is an election year and funny things happen in an election year,” Tracy said.
Kyle Moore, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation, the event was an attempt at collaborating between GREDF, the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce and the District while also connecting with state and federal lawmakers.
Moore added that he hopes to host another breakfast in the next quarter and bring Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, to another gathering later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.