QUINCY — Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, announced her plans to run for re-election in the newly drawn 47th Senate District on Wednesday.
This new district encompasses most of Adams County and all or portions of Brown, Cass, Pike, Calhoun, Scott, Greene, Jersey, Schuyler, Morgan, Macoupin and Madison counties.
Tracy said in a news release that that Republicans need to continue to hold the line against overreach and the misguided agendas of Illinois' executive branch and Chicago leadership.
"Clearly, we have significant differences but getting things done is about building trust and relationships on both sides of the aisle and I have built a strong reputation as being reliable, being true to my word, and being willing to meet my colleagues across the aisle," Tracy said in the release. "I have a consistently strong record on agriculture, transportation, middle class working families, the Second Amendment, life, and improving public safety."
One of the first events of Tracy's campaign will be a listening tour at the end of January with stops in Quincy, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, and Godfrey. Her focus will be to meet with elected and party officials that have backed her campaign.
"We have values that aren’t always sympathetic with what we see coming out of the bigger cities, particularly Chicago, but we still have to find ways to move the state forward," Tracy said in the release. "I am looking forward to having the voters in the new district get to know me again and I am confident they will send me back to Springfield to keep representing Western Illinois.”
Tracy served in the Illinois House from 2006 to 2015 and narrowly lost the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor on former Sen. Kirk Dillard's gubernatorial ticket.
She was elected to the Senate in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.